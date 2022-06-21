THE RECORD

Asteroid samples offer insights into solar system evolution

Alex Meshik, research professor of physics and a faculty fellow in the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $690,521 grant from NASA to support improving instrumentation and refining analytical techniques in preparation for high-precision isotopic analyses of asteroid samples. Meshik aims to study noble gases in extraterrestrial samples to better understand the evolution of small bodies and the early solar system.

Read more in The Ampersand.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Seed grant proposals sought

Danforth Campus summer construction underway

Notables

Early to serve as interim CRE2 director 

Sweeney named executive director of campus life

OHMB recognizes Barch with Glass Brain Award

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Asteroid samples offer insights into solar system evolution

Interlocking rings unlock new material properties

Community-based rehab for disabilities works even in areas of conflict

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20