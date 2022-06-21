Asteroid samples offer insights into solar system evolution

Alex Meshik, research professor of physics and a faculty fellow in the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $690,521 grant from NASA to support improving instrumentation and refining analytical techniques in preparation for high-precision isotopic analyses of asteroid samples. Meshik aims to study noble gases in extraterrestrial samples to better understand the evolution of small bodies and the early solar system.
