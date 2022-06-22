Bai, Nagulu, Zhang receive collaboration grants

Peng Bai, Aravind Nagulu and Ning Zhang, all assistant professors at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, have been awarded $25,000 Collaboration Initiation Grants from the school.
The program awards one-year grants to projects that facilitate collaborative research outside of and within McKelvey Engineering departments for tenure-track faculty. The grants are a pathway for faculty to apply for larger interdisciplinary grants, to create a more synergistic project than one researcher in a single discipline could achieve, and to demonstrate the potential to sustain the collaboration and obtain external funding. Each awardee receives $20,000 from the school and must have $5,000 in cost-sharing from their department or collaborators.
Bai, Nagulu and Zhang will be collaborating with faculty members within the engineering school as well as in Arts & Sciences and the School of Medicine.
Read more about their projects on the engineering website.
