THE RECORD

Bai, Nagulu, Zhang receive collaboration grants

By Beth Miller

Peng Bai, Aravind Nagulu and Ning Zhang, all assistant professors at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, have been awarded $25,000 Collaboration Initiation Grants from the school.

Headshots (From left): Peng Bai, Aravind Nagulu, Ning Zhang
Bai (left), Nagulu and Zhang

The program awards one-year grants to projects that facilitate collaborative research outside of and within McKelvey Engineering departments for tenure-track faculty. The grants are a pathway for faculty to apply for larger interdisciplinary grants, to create a more synergistic project than one researcher in a single discipline could achieve, and to demonstrate the potential to sustain the collaboration and obtain external funding. Each awardee receives $20,000 from the school and must have $5,000 in cost-sharing from their department or collaborators.

Bai, Nagulu and Zhang will be collaborating with faculty members within the engineering school as well as in Arts & Sciences and the School of Medicine.

Read more about their projects on the engineering website.

