Bemis named vice chancellor for human resources, institutional equity

Scot R. Bemis, most recently vice president for human resources and chief human resources officer at Dartmouth College, has been named vice chancellor for human resources and institutional equity at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer.

Bemis

Bemis, whose appointment is effective July 1, succeeds Legail Chandler, vice chancellor for human resources. Chandler is retiring June 30 after a 45-year career in human resources — most of it at Washington University and the Washington University Medical Campus.

Bemis, who has more than 20 years of human resources experience, will lead the HR effort for the university’s more than 17,000 employees.

Bolton noted that as business functions evolve within the institution, so should HR practices to include more emphasis and support for a diverse, inclusive workforce, elevating not only the work of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, but also the university’s Equity and Inclusion Council and other equity, diversity and inclusion leaders across the institution.

This new focus — reflected in the enhanced title of vice chancellor for human resources and institutional equity — will inform how new policies are created; employee experiences are broadened; benefits are structured to meet the needs of a diverse workforce; and talent is cultivated and developed.

“Scot is a servant leader who understands the value of leadership development, constructive disruption and innovative practices that empower employees to strive for excellence without exception. He has the energy and experience to lead HRIE forward,” Bolton said. “I am confident that under Scot’s leadership, HRIE will help WashU foster an engaged, inclusive working environment for all.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to join a great team at such a distinguished university. I look forward to working collaboratively to help move the university’s strategic plan forward,” Bemis said. “I’m excited to help employees grow professionally, realize their own goals and be aware of their impact in supporting the university’s missions of teaching, research and patient care.”

At Dartmouth College, which he joined in 2015 as its chief human resources officer, Bemis modernized the HR operations; oversaw pay structure enhancements; led labor relations and collective bargaining negotiations; and partnered with stakeholders across the institution. He developed the staff portion of Dartmouth’s diversity plan, enacting programs that resulted in a 25% increase in underrepresented staff and implementing changes to hiring processes that broadened diversity pipelines.

Before joining Dartmouth, Bemis had served as vice president for human resources at Brandeis University for eight years, 21 years in the U.S. Army, and as deputy director and associate professor of leadership and management at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

A native of Scarborough, Maine, Bemis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, magna cum laude, from Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., in 1989 as a first-generation student. He earned a master’s in business administration from the Yale School of Management in 1999.

Bemis and his wife, Brianne, have two children.