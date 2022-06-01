Center for the Humanities names graduate students fellows

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently awarded six Graduate Student Fellowships for the 2022-23 academic year.
The recipients are: Charlotte Fressilli, Lacy Murphy and Annika Nilsson (for fall 2022); and Rebecca Dudley, Juan Manuel Ramírez Velázquez and Laurel Taylor (for spring 2023). They each will spend a semester in residence at the humanities center working toward completion of their dissertations.
Learn more about the recipients and their projects on the Center for the Humanities website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.