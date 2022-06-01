THE RECORD

Center for the Humanities names graduate students fellows

The Center for the Humanities Graduate Student Fellows for 2022-23.

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently awarded six Graduate Student Fellowships for the 2022-23 academic year.

The recipients are: Charlotte Fressilli, Lacy Murphy and Annika Nilsson (for fall 2022); and Rebecca Dudley, Juan Manuel Ramírez Velázquez and Laurel Taylor (for spring 2023). They each will spend a semester in residence at the humanities center working toward completion of their dissertations.

Learn more about the recipients and their projects on the Center for the Humanities website.

