Center for the Humanities names graduate students fellows

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently awarded six Graduate Student Fellowships for the 2022-23 academic year.

The recipients are: Charlotte Fressilli, Lacy Murphy and Annika Nilsson (for fall 2022); and Rebecca Dudley, Juan Manuel Ramírez Velázquez and Laurel Taylor (for spring 2023). They each will spend a semester in residence at the humanities center working toward completion of their dissertations.

