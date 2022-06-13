Hayes, Acree appointed to leadership roles 

Hayes (left) and Acree

Sophia Hayes, currently interim vice dean of graduate education and professor of chemistry, and William Acree, currently dean’s fellow for graduate education initiatives and professor of Spanish, both faculty in Arts & Sciences, soon will take on new roles that reflect their ongoing commitment to graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis.

On July 1, Hayes will be appointed vice dean of graduate education in Arts & Sciences, and Acree will become associate vice dean of graduate education in Arts & Sciences. They together lead the newly formed Office of Graduate Studies in Arts & Sciences.

Read more in The Ampersand.