Kieval awarded medal by Charles University

Hillel J. Kieval, the Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Jewish History and Thought in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the Silver Medal of the Faculty of Arts from Charles University in Prague.
The award recognizes Kieval’s contributions to the history of the Jews in the Central European region and his continuing support of Jewish studies in the Czech Republic.
