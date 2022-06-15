THE RECORD

Kieval awarded medal by Charles University

Kieval

Hillel J. Kieval, the Gloria M. Goldstein Professor of Jewish History and Thought in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the Silver Medal of the Faculty of Arts from Charles University in Prague.

The award recognizes Kieval’s contributions to the history of the Jews in the Central European region and his continuing support of Jewish studies in the Czech Republic.

Read more details from the Ampersand.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

IT vendor intake form established

Med facilities services to open in new location June 2

Parking permits, U-Passes available soon

Notables

Kieval awarded medal by Charles University

Hayes, Acree appointed to leadership roles 

Chandler receives lifetime achievement award

Obituaries

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Research Wire

Nagulu teams on DARPA grant

Jabbari awarded $512,000 grant from William T. Grant Foundation

Asteroid samples offer chance to study chemically pristine solar system materials

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

From the Congo to the carpool

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20