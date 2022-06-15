Mauricio promoted to associate vice chancellor for student affairs

Mauricio

Sheryl Mauricio, associate dean for student conduct and community standards, has been promoted to associate vice chancellor for student affairs, announced Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis.

In her new role, Mauricio will oversee the Office of Residential Life, Summer Program and Conference Services and the newly named Office of Student Transitions & Family Programs, formerly the First Year Center. Mauricio had served as interim executive director of residential life during the 2020-21 academic year, implementing new safety practices and policies to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to Sheryl officially beginning her role as associate vice chancellor for student affairs,” Gonzalez said. “Sheryl is a proven student affairs professional, bringing a strong background in conduct, housing and residential life to our senior leadership team and the overall division. Most importantly, Sheryl is a people-focused leader who will use her experience to support the outstanding teams in Residential Life, Summer Program and Conference Services and Student Transitions & Family Programs.”

Mauricio succeeds Kawanna Leggett, who was appointed senior vice president for student affairs at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Mauricio said her first priority will be to check in on professional and student staff members who have worked hard and long hours during the pandemic.

“We have expected so much during the past two years, and pandemic fatigue is still with us,” Mauricio said. “One of my first questions will be ‘How are we attending to our staff?’ We need to focus on our people, all of whom are incredibly talented. Then we can bring that excitement to the student experience.”

Mauricio also will help implement a number of the wellness, sustainability and undergraduate education measures outlined in the university’s new strategic plan. In addition, Mauricio plans to introduce new assessment strategies.

Mauricio joined the university in 2018. She said her experience in student conduct informs her approach to residential life.

“To me, student conduct is about creating accountability to community,” Mauricio said. “When students first come to us, I would like to have those conversations early about what it means to be part of WashU and how we can bring a sense of grace, kindness and respect to our community.”

Previously, Mauricio served as an associate dean at Cornell University. In addition, she has worked at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California.