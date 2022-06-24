Paré appointed associate vice chancellor for career development and education

Paré

Rebekah Paré has been appointed associate vice chancellor for career development and education at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Aug. 15, announced Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Paré, currently the associate dean and executive director for the College of Letters & Science Career Initiative and SuccessWorks at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will oversee the new unified Career Center. She succeeds Aimee Wittman, interim associate vice chancellor of career development.

“Rebekah’s experience in building a career center from the ground up and her enthusiasm for investing in relationships rose to the top,” Gonzalez said. “We are confident in Rebekah’s ability to cultivate partnerships with faculty, staff, alumni and students in innovative and transformative ways as she leads the one career center.”

Announced in February and effective fall 2022, all Danforth Campus career services and programs will be administered by a unified Career Center. This transition will provide students a seamless experience and offer employers a clear point of entry into the university.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Paré played a key role in elevating career development into a strategic priority, developing academic courses on career preparation for students and expanding employer and corporate relations.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected for this important role and am so excited to be joining the community at Washington University in St. Louis,” Paré said. “WashU’s strategic prioritization of career readiness and the desire to build enduring employment pipelines into St. Louis and beyond impressed me from the outset. Throughout the interview process, I became even more excited by the dedication of campus leaders, faculty, staff, students and alumni and the sense of shared vision and urgency I felt with the people I met.”

Paré has extensive experience in career services at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, starting in 1999 and advancing to her current role.

“I want to thank our outstanding search committee led by Vice Chancellor Rebecca Brown for cultivating strong candidates for this important role and for identifying Rebekah as our leader for our unified career center,” said Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “Rebekah’s ability to strengthen partnerships with external constituents in St. Louis and beyond will be instrumental to the Danforth Campus.”