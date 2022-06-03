THE RECORD

Researchers receive NSF grant

Joan Strassmann, the Charles Rebstock Professor of Biology, and David Queller, the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Biology, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $141,578 supplemental award from the National Science Foundation for their project on kith and kin in amoeba-bacteria cooperation.

