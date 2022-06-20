Sweeney named executive director of campus life

Sweeney

Stan Sweeney has been named executive director of campus life at Washington University in St. Louis, following a national search, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. Sweeney formerly served as director of the Kilcawley Center Student Union at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stan Sweeney to the WashU community,” Gonzalez said. “Stan is a veteran student affairs leader with a very student-centered approach to building teams that will support the WashU student experience at the highest level.”

Sweeney brings extensive student affairs and student activities experience from several institutions, among them the University of North Carolina Asheville, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Missouri Western State University, Indiana University and Missouri State University. To learn more about Sweeney, visit the Division of Student Affairs website.

Sweeney replaces Leslie Heusted, who accepted a position at Duke University.