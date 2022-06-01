The View From Here 06.01.22

The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics hosted author Mark Oppenheimer, who lectured about his latest book, “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood” on April 19 in Brauer Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Former U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt talks with Gephardt Institute director Stephanie Kurtzman (center) and Provost Beverly Wendland at the Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award ceremony April 19 outside of Stix House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Provost Beverly Wendland (left) visits with the Sam Fox School’s Penina Laker, one of the Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award recipients, at the awards ceremony hosted by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement April 19 at the Stix House. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graduate architecture students in the class “Community Design Sprints” painted a traffic-calming street mural April 23 by the pocket park at 5900 Clemens Ave in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood. Led by Matthew Bernstine, associate director for the Sam Fox School’s Office for Socially Engaged Practice, the class worked in partnership with several local and national organizations, including Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A crowd gathered to admire artwork at the High Low Gallery on April 30 for the MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture thesis exhibition opening. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Participants in the Gephardt Institute’s Civic Scholars Program gathered for the 2022 Civic Scholars celebration May 3 in Umrath Hall Lounge. The gathering included scholars from the three current cohorts. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Provost Beverly Wendland (right) hosted a thank you reception May 10 in Holmes Lounge for university staff and faculty who contributed to the university’s strategic planning process. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Danforth Staff Council members Genesis Steele (left) and Anna Eggemeyer volunteered during the Operation Food Search food drive May 24 at the Danforth University Center. A total of 172 pounds of nonperishable food — enough to feed 43 people for one day — was donated. (Courtesy photo)
Students Caleb Vetter (foreground) and Hayley Sempel, who are part of the sustainability exchange program in Arts & Sciences, helped design and install a garden at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Peter H. Bunch Water Tower Center. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer, presented awards at the fifth annual “Celebration of Inventors” May 12. The Office of Technology Management hosted the event, which honored new faculty startups, 2021 U.S. patent awardees and National Academy of Inventors honorees. (Photo: Jenn Korman)
Nobel laureate Charles Rice spoke May 12 at a symposium hosted by the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the School of Medicine. Rice is one of three scientists who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2020 for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a discovery that fueled advances that have saved millions of lives. Rice conducted his seminal work while a faculty member at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Michelle Gibbs)
Alumni in town for their 50th reunion kicked off the weekend with a reception at the Gateway Arch on May 20. Attendees enjoyed the tram ride to the top of the Arch for views of downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Members of the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 celebrated their 50th reunions during Washington University’s Commencement weekend, enjoying breakfast on Mudd Field May 20 before taking part in the academic procession. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
