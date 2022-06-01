The View From Here 06.01.22

Nobel laureate Charles Rice spoke May 12 at a symposium hosted by the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the School of Medicine. Rice is one of three scientists who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2020 for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a discovery that fueled advances that have saved millions of lives. Rice conducted his seminal work while a faculty member at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Michelle Gibbs)