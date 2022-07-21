THE RECORD

Arts & Sciences provides building updates

Arts & Sciences recently released updates regarding its new building. Announced in December as an integral part of the school’s strategic plan, it will be constructed in the center of Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Campus.

To learn more, including additional details about the newly named architect, visit the project website.

