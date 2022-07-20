Atkinson honored by American Society of Hematology

Atkinson

The American Society of Hematology has honored John Atkinson, MD, the Samuel Grant Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, for his significant contributions to the field of hematology.

He is one of two recipients of the Ernest Beutler Lecture and Prize and is recognized for breakthroughs that have advanced understanding of the complement system, a fundamental component of the human immune system. The complement system plays a significant role in the manifestation of many blood disorders.

