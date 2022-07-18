Barch named vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences

Barch

Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences, has been named vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. Her new role took effect July 1.

A leading scholar in the field of cognitive and language deficits in disorders like schizophrenia, Barch recently co-chaired Arts & Sciences’ strategic planning steering committee and is currently co-chairing its implementation efforts. Barch succeeds William B. Tolman in this role, which is charged with advancing the school’s research, scholarship, and creative practice enterprise. A faculty committee led the internal search that identified Barch, who is also the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine, as the leading candidate.

As vice dean of research, Barch will identify and develop policies and practices that will help faculty build strong research programs and increase external research funding.

Read more on the Arts & Sciences website.