Burcke named associate vice chancellor for finance

Brianne Burcke has been named associate vice chancellor for finance and chief of staff at Washington University in St. Louis. Burcke has nearly 10 years of experience in higher education, formerly serving as assistant controller and director of financial planning and budget at Saint Louis University. Her appointment began June 6.

In this newly created position, Burcke will serve as a senior adviser to Amy Kweskin, the executive vice chancellor of finance and chief financial officer. Burcke will assist with planning, governance, development and strategic and financial planning communications for areas such as financial planning and budgets, accounting services, treasury, sponsored research accounting and university real estate.

Burcke brings extensive financial, planning and budgeting experience from several institutions. In addition to Saint Louis University, she previously has worked at managed-care company Centene Corp. and accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Burcke earned a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting from Saint Louis University.