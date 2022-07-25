THE RECORD

Chaudhuri recognized by Radiation Research Society

Chaudhuri

Aadel A. Chaudhuri, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the 2022 Michael Fry Research Award from the Radiation Research Society. The award recognizes one junior scientist annually who has made outstanding contributions to the field of radiation research.

Chaudhuri treats lung cancer patients and leads a lab focused on developing liquid biopsies that can help inform treatment of various tumor types. Read more on the School of Medicine website.

