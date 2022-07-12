THE RECORD

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Kovács

Sándor J. Kovács, PhD, MD, a professor of medicine and of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected an honorary member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Also an adjunct professor of physics and of biomedical engineering, Kovács is being honored for his outstanding contributions to the field of cardiology, especially in the areas of cardiovascular physiology and biophysics.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

