Liu elected president of Chinese American Pathologists Association

Xiuli Liu, MD, PhD, a professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president of the Chinese American Pathologists Association. Her term lasts one year.
Liu earned her medical degree in China before coming to the U.S. to complete her doctoral degree in toxicology, and a residency and fellowship in pathology.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.