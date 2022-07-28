THE RECORD

Marketing, communications team wins eight Silver Telly Awards

Video communications projects produced by University Marketing and Communications at Washington University in St. Louis have been recognized with eight Silver Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video across all platforms. For more background about the awards, visit the Telly Awards website.

The videos honored were:

MarComm contributors included: James Byard, Anne Davis Cleary, Markia Holt, Brandie Jefferson, Kayse Larkin, Tom Malkowicz, Cassaundra Moore, Terri Nappier, Talia Ogliore, Jackie Schlarman, Rachel Twedt and Javier Ventura.

“It’s an honor for our office to receive these awards,” said Davis Cleary, the department’s executive director of multimedia. “It’s also a recognition of our culture of collaboration. These videos were made possible because of partnerships with faculty, staff and students across the university.”

The videos were produced in partnership with or collaboration from the following: Anthony Azama, Chelsea Petersen and the Athletics Department staff and student athletes; Sarah Baitzel, Ryan Bogdan and Bronwen Konecky, Arts & Sciences; Rajan Chakrabarty and Randall Martin, McKelvey School of Engineering; Bill Larson and the Edison Theatre staff; Huy Mach in Medical Public Affairs; Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and the Office of the Chancellor; and StudioSpack, a local vendor.

