Masteller to research climate change and river channels

Claire Masteller, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $313,872 grant from the National Science Foundation for collaborative research that will help scientists distinguish between climate-driven change and the natural variability of river channels.

Masteller’s work will aid researchers in determining which river systems are vulnerable to erosion due to changing climate and landscape disturbances as well as provide a foundation for treating rivers dynamically in the next generation of river flood hazard forecasting models. 

Read more on the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences website.

