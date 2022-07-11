THE RECORD

Matar named Astronaut Scholar

Matar in Jordan

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation has named Dany Matar, a rising senior at Washington University in St. Louis, an Astronaut Scholar.

The prestigious fellowship is for college juniors and seniors who are studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics with the intent of pursuing research or advancing their field upon completion of their final degree. Matar will receive up to $30,000 to attend medical school next year.

Matar is majoring in biochemistry and minoring in jazz music studies in Arts & Sciences. He has been investigating wound healing and soft-tissue regeneration in the Orgill Tissue Engineering Lab at Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Currently, he is in Taiwan researching the biological efficacy of various traditional Chinese medicine practices. Matar also has worked as a medical assistant at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan and is a medical interpreter for Arabic- and Spanish-speaking patients at Casa de Salud in St. Louis.

At Washington University, Matar is a volunteer tutor for Niños Cambios Puertas and a member of the Jazz Band and Jazz Combo.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Notables

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Matar named Astronaut Scholar

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research

Climate change is affecting when, how violets reproduce

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20