Mayer wins Best LGBTQ Film at Experimental Forum

“Philia,” a short film directed by Jack Mayer, a rising senior majoring in film and media studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named Best LGBTQ Film at the 2022 Experimental Forum in Los Angeles.

Highlighting works by early-stage and underrepresented artists and filmmakers, Experimental Forum is an international film and video art festival that aims to provide a supportive platform for exciting and challenging work that falls outside the scope of mainstream festivals and galleries.

“Philia,” which explores themes of queer intimacy and implicit violence, was produced in fall 2021 as part of the course “Theory and Practice of Experimental Films,” led by John Powers, assistant professor. The film will be available for streaming via Flickfair, the online film festival, throughout August.

