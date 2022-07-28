McKinnon receives funding from NASA, JPL

William McKinnon, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $164,255 award from NASA and the California Institute of Technology’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to support his work as co-chair of the Europa Clipper Habitability Working Group.
NASA’s Europa Clipper will study Jupiter’s moon Europa and investigate whether it could have conditions suitable for life.
