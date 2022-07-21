Ottley receives awards at EuroVis 2022

Alvitta Ottley, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering, recently received the Young Researcher and the Best Short Paper awards at the EuroVis annual visualization conference, held in June in Rome.

The Young Researcher award recognizes her “outstanding contributions to intelligent visualization systems with exemplary foundations and techniques based on individual differences and cognitive models.”

She wrote the paper, titled “Inferential Tasks as an Evaluation Technique for Visualization,” with collaborators from Tufts University, Northeastern University, EditShare and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

The Eurographics Working Group on Data Visualization organized the conference. Read more on the engineering website.