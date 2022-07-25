THE RECORD

PRC members participate in Lancet Global Health series on urban design

(Photo: Shutterstock)

One of the top medical journals in the world, The Lancet Global Health, recently launched a new initiative focused on urban design, transport and health. Several members of the Brown School’s Prevention Research Center (PRC) at Washington University in St. Louis have taken on a lead role.

Deborah Salvo, assistant professor, presented during the launch of the 2022 Lancet Global Health Series on Urban Design, Transport and Health and was one of 12 global executive committee members that led the project, which involved a full team of more than 80 investigators from across the world.

Read more about the project and Brown School members’ involvement on the PRC website.

