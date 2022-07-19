Silva receives award from American Heart Association

Jonathan Silva, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association.

Silva

The Established Investigator Award supports researchers with established records of accomplishments who have shown a commitment to research that supports the American Heart Association’s mission. The five-year $400,000 award will support his work into precision medicine for patients with irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia.

Silva, the Dennis & Barbara Kessler Career Development Associate Professor, uses computational and biological approaches to find personalized treatments for patients with arrhythmia.

His group also developed software to provide a holographic display to physicians who perform interventional catheter ablation procedures to treat arrhythmia.

