THE RECORD

Silva receives award from American Heart Association

By Beth Miller

Jonathan Silva, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Established Investigator Award from the American Heart Association.

Headshot of Joh Silva
Silva

The Established Investigator Award supports researchers with established records of accomplishments who have shown a commitment to research that supports the American Heart Association’s mission. The five-year $400,000 award will support his work into precision medicine for patients with irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia.

Silva, the Dennis & Barbara Kessler Career Development Associate Professor, uses computational and biological approaches to find personalized treatments for patients with arrhythmia.

His group also developed software to provide a holographic display to physicians who perform interventional catheter ablation procedures to treat arrhythmia.

Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU employees invited to drive-in movie night

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Notables

Burcke named associate vice chancellor for finance

New student representatives named to Board of Trustees

Barch named vice dean of research in Arts & Sciences

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Silva receives award from American Heart Association

A one-two punch for photoacoustic imaging

Wearable ultrasound sensors for human brain in development

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20