THE RECORD

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Student parking permit sales for fiscal 2023 and registration for student Metro U-Passes is available this week, Parking and Transportation Services announced July 13.

Read more about student parking options, bike tuneups, repair work affecting the West Campus garage and other transportation updates online.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Student parking permits, Metro passes available

Medical school chosen for hematology training program

Pitch competition to support female faculty entrepreneurs

Notables

Kouvelis receives 2022 Distinguished Fellow Award

Kovács elected to Hungarian Academy of Sciences

Matar named Astronaut Scholar

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Gregory I. Goldberg, former dermatology professor, 74

Justin Hardy, recent graduate, Bears basketball player, 22

Research Wire

Urban bees collaboration wins USDA grant

Selenium removal from industrial wastewater focus of new research

Climate change is affecting when, how violets reproduce

The View From Here

06.15.22

06.01.22

05.23.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20