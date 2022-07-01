Twelve alumni earn Fulbright awards

Twelve alumni of Washington University in St. Louis earned Fulbright awards to travel abroad to conduct research or to teach English. The program recognizes talented scholars and leaders who are committed to promoting global collaboration and understanding through research and teaching.

This year’s honorees are:

Lauren Bush, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy-neuroscience-psychology and in Germanic languages from Arts & Sciences. Bush earned an award to teach English in Germany;

Gabriel (Gabo) Chaffee, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and in economics and strategy from Olin Business School. Chaffee earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Spencer Derthick, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. Derthick earned the Laurea Magistrale award at the Politecnico di Milano in Italy to study architecture;

Emma Deutschmann, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in political science and in German language and literature from Arts & Sciences. Deutschmann earned an award to teach English in Germany;

Elizabeth Epperson, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in political science from Arts & Sciences. Epperson earned an award to teach English in Uruguay;

Kelly Lennon, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in English and Germanic languages and literatures from Arts & Sciences. Lennon earned an award to teach English in Germany;

Kyle Melles, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in economics and history from Arts & Sciences. Melles earned an award to study history in Kenya.

Madeline Molina, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Molina earned an award to teach English in Taiwan;

Aisha Odusanya, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Odusanya earned an award to teach English in Thailand;

Celeste Pepitone-Nahasm, who graduated in 2021 with master’s in creative writing from Arts & Sciences. Pepitone-Nahasm earned an award to teach English in the Czech Republic;

Sophia Young, who graduated in 2022 with a bachelor’s in global studies from Arts & Sciences. Young earned an award to teach English in Andorra; and

Andrea Zuzarte, who graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s in educational studies and in Spanish from Arts & Sciences. Zuzarte earned an award to study education in Colombia.

In addition, four other graduates have been selected as alternates; one other alum was selected but declined the fellowship.

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world. More than 1,900 U.S. students, artists and early-career professionals receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants annually to study, teach English and conduct research overseas.