WashU employees invited to drive-in movie night

Washington University Human Resources invites employees to a drive-in movie event Aug. 4, as part of employee experience programming.

Bring friends and family or join co-workers at the SkyView drive-in movie theater in Belleville, Ill. That night, viewers can watch two movies: “The Goonies” followed by “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The first movie will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the sun sets. Plan to arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to get parked and ready.

Space is limited; RSVPs are first come, first serve and will stop at 170 cars. WashU will cover admission fees. Employees and guests are responsible for additional purchases. For event questions, contact hrevents@wustl.edu.

Save your parking spot and RSVP by Aug. 1.