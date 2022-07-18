WashU employees invited to drive-in movie night

Washington University Human Resources invites employees to a drive-in movie event Aug. 4, as part of employee experience programming.
Bring friends and family or join co-workers at the SkyView drive-in movie theater in Belleville, Ill. That night, viewers can watch two movies: “The Goonies” followed by “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The first movie will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the sun sets. Plan to arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to get parked and ready.
Space is limited; RSVPs are first come, first serve and will stop at 170 cars. WashU will cover admission fees. Employees and guests are responsible for additional purchases. For event questions, contact hrevents@wustl.edu.
Save your parking spot and RSVP by Aug. 1.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.