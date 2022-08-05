Arts & Sciences announces first cohort of SPEED grant recipients

This spring, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis launched a new internal grant program, “Seeding Projects for Enabling Excellence & Distinction” (SPEED), with the goal of spurring novel and impactful research, scholarship and creative practice initiatives led by tenure-track and research faculty. SPEED grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded semiannually to support the exploration and development of new scholarly and creative pathways. With guidance and input from the Faculty Board of Research, Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences, and William Tolman, vice dean of research and entrepreneurship, recently named the first cohort of SPEED grant winners.

“The breadth, depth and quality of the proposals we received was quite impressive,” Hu said. “Empowering faculty to pursue bold, innovative and collaborative ideas is a central aim of our strategic plan, and it is critical to strengthening our research enterprise. I’m incredibly excited to watch these projects take shape.”

Read more about the recipients on the Arts & Sciences website.