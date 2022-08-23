THE RECORD

Bey to study pre-Hispanic Andean culture

Bridget Bey, a graduate student in archaeology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $20,000 grant from the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research for her project titled “Coming-of-age in the ancient Andes: a bioarchaeological evaluation of early life course history, puberty and gender in late pre-Hispanic Andean culture.” The award supports Bey’s dissertation fieldwork under the supervision of Sarah Baitzel, assistant professor of anthropology.

