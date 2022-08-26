Goodhill receives grant to monitor neurons in brain during sleep, wake

Goodhill

Although sleep consumes one-third of our lives and is a common feature among all animals, how the brain orchestrates sleep remains largely unexplained. To fill in this knowledge gap, Geoffrey Goodhill, professor of developmental biology and of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues will track each cell in the brain as it cycles between waking and sleep states. The goal is to identify the fundamental principles governing sleep at the whole-brain scale and how they are disrupted in sleep disorders.

This collaborative endeavor, led by the project’s principal investigator David Prober, professor of biology and biological engineering at California Institute of Technooology, and co-PIs Goodhill and Thai Truong, at the University of Southern California, recently won $3.2 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

