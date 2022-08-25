THE RECORD

Gore appointed associate dean for student conduct, community standards

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Gore

Nicole Gore has been appointed associate dean for student conduct and community standards at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Robert Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. Gore had served as senior assistant dean for Arts & Sciences. She replaces Sheryl Mauricio, who was promoted in June to associate vice chancellor for student affairs. Gore’s appointment took effect Aug. 15. 

In her new role, Gore adjudicates violations of university policies, serves as a resource for dispute resolution and upholds the principles of academic integrity, freedom of expression and respect for self, others and property. Gore joined the university in 2013; she has served as chair of the Student Conduct Board since 2019. 

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Nicole in this important role for the university,” Wild said. “She has been a great advocate for students during her time here at WashU.”

