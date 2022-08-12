THE RECORD

Henriksen wins Office of Naval Research grant

Erik Henriksen, associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a three-year $599,784 grant from the Office of Naval Research for his project titled “Pursuit of a topological qubit based on thermal transport of majorana fermions in Kitaev magnets.” Li Yang, professor of physics, will be working with Henriksen as a co-principal investigator on the project.

