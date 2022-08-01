THE RECORD

Huang presents keynote on financial social work

By Neil Schoenherr
Huang
Jin Huang, research associate professor at Washington University in St. Louis’ Brown School and professor at Saint Louis University, delivered a keynote address before the 2022 Financial Literacy Education Forum in mainland China. Carried by state news agency Xinhua, along with Sina Weibo, Youku, and other platforms, the event drew an audience of nearly 2.7 million viewers.

The forum centered on financial health and resilience, topics that have gained new significance as inclusive development and consumer protection have become greater priorities on the mainland.

Huang is a leader in a broad collaboration to expand the horizons of social work in China by equipping professionals to offer clients basic financial guidance. In the keynote, he discussed his work through the Center for Social Development at the Brown School to train social workers in financial practice.

Read more about the developments in China and the center’s Financial Capability and Asset Building initiative.

