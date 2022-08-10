Mutonya awarded second Carnegie African Diaspora fellowship

Mutonya (right) with Summer Undergraduate Research Award recipients Rou Hu, Lucy Meigs and Nash Overfield. (Courtesy photo)

Mungai Mutonya, teaching professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a second fellowship from the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program to continue the collaborative educational project initiated at the University of Nairobi during his 2021 fellowship.

Mutonya was awarded his first fellowship from the program in 2020. The fellowship reinforces mutually beneficial collaboration between African and African American studies at WashU and the University of Nairobi.

The interdisciplinary project involves graduate training and collaborative research focusing on the intersections of language, migration and identity construction within Nairobi’s densely multilingual neighborhoods. Specifically, the project maps Nairobi’s linguistic profile while showcasing adaptability and innovation as disparate African languages come into contact.