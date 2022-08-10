THE RECORD

Mutonya awarded second Carnegie African Diaspora fellowship

By Brittney Wheeler
Mutonya (right) with Summer Undergraduate Research Award recipients Rou Hu, Lucy Meigs and Nash Overfield. (Courtesy photo)

Mungai Mutonya, teaching professor of African and African American studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a second fellowship from the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program to continue the collaborative educational project initiated at the University of Nairobi during his 2021 fellowship.

Mutonya was awarded his first fellowship from the program in 2020. The fellowship reinforces mutually beneficial collaboration between African and African American studies at WashU and the University of Nairobi.

The interdisciplinary project involves graduate training and collaborative research focusing on the intersections of language, migration and identity construction within Nairobi’s densely multilingual neighborhoods. Specifically, the project maps Nairobi’s linguistic profile while showcasing adaptability and innovation as disparate African languages come into contact.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Workday updates coming, training available

Updates on flooding impact

Notables

Mutonya awarded second Carnegie African Diaspora fellowship

Singh recognized for innovation in clinical investigation

Law school program holds estate planning clinic

Obituaries

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Research Wire

Arts & Sciences announces first cohort of SPEED grant recipients

New imaging-based approach to measure radiation dose

Wang receives funding for preterm birth research

The View From Here

08.10.22

7.27.22

06.15.22

Washington People

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Victoria Fraser

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20