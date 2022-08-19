THE RECORD

Nussinov, Seidel to work on imaging goggles

Zohar Nussinov, professor of physics, and Alexander Seidel, professor of physics, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $224,287 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award supports their work on imaging goggles for fluorescence-guided surgery, conducted in collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Undergraduate academic integrity process to be reimagined

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Workday updates coming, training available

Notables

Marketing, communications team wins CASE awards, including grand gold

Barch receives Research Investigator Prize

DiPersio receives award recognizing contributions to cancer care, research

Obituaries

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Obituary: Jacob Schaefer, professor emeritus of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, 83

Research Wire

Nussinov, Seidel to work on imaging goggles

Study reveals novel mechanism behind epilepsy, drug modulation

Holy awarded grant to study mouse pheromones

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Fangqiong Ling

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20