Nussinov, Seidel to work on imaging goggles

Zohar Nussinov, professor of physics, and Alexander Seidel, professor of physics, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $224,287 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award supports their work on imaging goggles for fluorescence-guided surgery, conducted in collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
