Obituary: David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

David H. Warren, a grant analyst in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research at Washington University in St. Louis, died July 17, 2022, at his home in Olivette, Mo. He was 66.

A Baltimore native, Warren joined the university in 2016 and served as a grant analyst in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research until his passing.

“David was a tremendous fit from the very start as a grant analyst in our office because he understood the need for attention to detail and process,” said his supervisor, Tanya Sawyer. “He also had an extremely sharp but gentle sense of humor, always making us chuckle with his poetical emails, and he loved sharing his signature homemade brownies and pickles. David regularly voiced appreciation for his teammates and was always the first to volunteer when help was needed. We will continue to miss David very much.”

Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in writing seminars from Johns Hopkins University in 1978 and a doctorate in British literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1987.

“He drew on his incredible ability with language and his attention to detail to teach, write and edit over an eclectic career and in every part of his life, always with the utmost creativity, a witty touch, and the care of someone who wanted every single word to count,” the family said in an obituary.

His daughter Ariel Lyons-Warren is a WashU alumna, having earned an MD/PhD degree in 2014.

Warren is survived by his wife, Rhona Lyons; daughters Ariel, Abra, Mital and Pardes; granddaughters Amalia and Ayla; brothers Matthew and Steven; mother, Rita Warren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A funeral service was held July 20 in St. Louis. Donations in his honor may be made to Honor the Earth or Partners in Health.

To learn more about Warren’s life, read the family’s obituary online.