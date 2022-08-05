Singh recognized for innovation in clinical investigation

Nathan Singh, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.
Singh is one of five new Damon Runyon Clinical Investigators named by the organization, which supports early-career scientists conducting cutting-edge cancer research. Each awardee will receive $600,000 over three years, in addition to help with research costs. Further, because many would-be physician-scientists cite the need to pay medical school loans as a deterrent to pursuing research, Damon Runyon also will retire up to $100,000 of such debt owed by each awardee.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
