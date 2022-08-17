The View From Here 08.17.22

Nikki Doughty, associate director of strategic initiatives at the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University, was on hand Aug. 6 at America’s Center for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Back-to-School Expo. Doughty was there to officially hand off ISP’s mySci Investigation Stations to the Urban League’s Head Start Program. These hands-on STEM learning labs will be back in business soon with a new look and ready for young learners to start exploring. (Photo courtesy of ISP)