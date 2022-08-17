The View From Here 08.17.22

Tyson Research Center boasts many sustainable efforts, including solar panels. The first solar panels were installed on the Living Learning Center’s roof in 2009. Following this success, a large array of solar panels was added to supply power to the Tyson headquarters and laboratory buildings. Tyson is a certified Green Power Partner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
SHARE
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (left) and David Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, sign a beam that will be lifted to the top of the Neuroscience Research Building during a topping-off ceremony in the Cortex Innovation Community Aug. 9. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
A symbolic final beam is lifted to the top of the Neuroscience Research Building during a topping-off ceremony in the Cortex Innovation Community on Aug. 9. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Young learners attending the Aug. 6 Back-to-School Expo had a chance to explore one of two investigation stations recently donated to the Urban League by the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University. Fitted for hands-on learning and exploration about all things STEM, these learning labs even have caves. (Photo courtesy of ISP)
Nikki Doughty, associate director of strategic initiatives at the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University, was on hand Aug. 6 at America’s Center for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Back-to-School Expo. Doughty was there to officially hand off ISP’s mySci Investigation Stations to the Urban League’s Head Start Program. These hands-on STEM learning labs will be back in business soon with a new look and ready for young learners to start exploring. (Photo courtesy of ISP)
The WUSTL ENDURE research program prepares undergraduates from diverse backgrounds for neuroscience PhD programs. The program hosted its undergraduate student science symposium Aug. 4 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Sean Garcia/Arts & Sciences)
Undergraduate students participate in a poster session for the WUSTL ENDURE program Aug. 4 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. The ENDURE research program prepares undergraduates from diverse backgrounds for neuroscience PhD programs. (Photo: Sean Garcia/Arts & Sciences)
Tyson Research Center boasts many sustainable efforts, including solar panels. The first solar panels were installed on the Living Learning Center’s roof in 2009. Following this success, a large array of solar panels was added to supply power to the Tyson headquarters and laboratory buildings. Tyson is a certified Green Power Partner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Sean Armstrong, dean of University College,(left), joined Rochelle Popkin, a student at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Washington University (OLLI), this month for a discussion of the current issue of The New Yorker. OLLI provides noncredit courses and special-interest groups to curious learners age 50 and older. Fall registration starts Aug. 30. (Photo courtesy of OLLI)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.