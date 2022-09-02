Danforth Staff Council leaders, members chosen

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has elected its executive officers for the academic year and added five new members.
The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.
This year’s executive committee is:
- Will Andrews, Residential Life; chair
- Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; co-chair
- Angela Fink, Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning and Education; secretary
- Mandy Wortmann, School of Law; treasurer
- Jason Roland, University Advancement; parliamentarian
Executive officers’ terms run until June 30.
Members are selected to serve on the council for two years. The new members are:
- Laura Barker, McKelvey School of Engineering
- Amber Brown, Brown School
- Eric Joslin, University Libraries
- Mariana Lopez-Corral, Brown School
- Kate Whitaker, McKelvey School of Engineering
For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.