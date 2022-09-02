Danforth Staff Council leaders, members chosen

The Washington University Danforth Staff Council has elected its executive officers for the academic year and added five new members.

The Danforth Staff Council aims to serve and represent nonfaculty and nonunion Danforth Campus staff members. It seeks to collaborate with senior university administrators and with Human Resources leaders to broaden and strengthen the lines of communication on matters that impact staff and to provide advice to the administration on policy decisions.

This year’s executive committee is:

Will Andrews, Residential Life; chair

Cecily Hawksworth, Arts & Sciences; co-chair

Angela Fink, Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning and Education; secretary

Mandy Wortmann, School of Law; treasurer

Jason Roland, University Advancement; parliamentarian

Executive officers’ terms run until June 30.

Members are selected to serve on the council for two years. The new members are:

Laura Barker, McKelvey School of Engineering

Amber Brown, Brown School

Eric Joslin, University Libraries

Mariana Lopez-Corral, Brown School

Kate Whitaker, McKelvey School of Engineering

For more information on the council’s work and a full list of members, visit the Danforth Staff Council website.