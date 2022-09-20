THE RECORD

De Fer, Fraser honored by American College of Physicians

De Fer (left) and Fraser

Thomas M. De Fer, MD, chief of the Division of General Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received the 2021-22 Jane F. Desforges Distinguished Teacher Award from the American College of Physicians (ACP) during its annual meeting in April. The award is bestowed upon a fellow or master of the college who has demonstrated the qualities of a great teacher, as judged by former students’ accomplishments.

Also during that meeting, both De Fer and Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor of Medicine and chair of the Department of Medicine, were awarded mastership in the ACP, one of the highest honors available to internists. Mastership is conferred to recognize excellence and contributions to internal medicine. 

Read more on the Department of Medicine website.

