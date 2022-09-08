THE RECORD

Emenecker wins prize for innovation in biomedical science

Emenecker

Ryan Emenecker, a postdoctoral researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has won the 2022 Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation. The $50,000 prize recognizes excellence and creativity in young biomedical scientists who have potential to make scientific breakthroughs.

Emenecker studies intrinsically disordered proteins — shape-shifting proteins with no defined structure ­— in the laboratory of Alex Holehouse, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics. Mutations in intrinsically disordered proteins have been linked to aging, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and many other conditions.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

University adopts Handshake to connect students to jobs, internships

CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

Notables

Emenecker wins prize for innovation in biomedical science

McKelvey joins Argonne, others, to study urban climate change

University again named to top 100 patent list

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound

Restoring movement after spinal cord injury focus of new research

Water-based gel to be tested as dressing for diabetic wounds

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20