Emenecker wins prize for innovation in biomedical science

Ryan Emenecker, a postdoctoral researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has won the 2022 Regeneron Prize for Creative Innovation. The $50,000 prize recognizes excellence and creativity in young biomedical scientists who have potential to make scientific breakthroughs.

Emenecker studies intrinsically disordered proteins — shape-shifting proteins with no defined structure ­— in the laboratory of Alex Holehouse, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics. Mutations in intrinsically disordered proteins have been linked to aging, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and many other conditions.

