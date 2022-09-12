Evaluation of AI for medical imaging: A key requirement for clinical translation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is showing significant promise in medical imaging. To translate this promise to reality requires rigorous evaluation of these algorithms.

Wahl

To develop guidelines to evaluate AI in nuclear-medicine imaging, Richard L. Wahl, MD, director of the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, then-president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), established the SNMMI Artificial Intelligence Task Force, within which an evaluation team was formed.

Jha

This team, comprised of computational imaging scientists, physicians, physicists, biostatisticians and representatives from industry and regulatory agencies, was led by Abhinav Jha, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and assistant professor of radiology at MIR.

The team proposed guidelines, known as the Recommendations for Evaluation of AI for Nuclear Medicine guidelines, and they were published in the September 2022 issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

Read more on the engineering website.