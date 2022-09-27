THE RECORD

Harris Award nominations sought

By Amanda Young

Nominations are being accepted for the Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award.

Established in 2000 by a bequest to Washington University from the late Jane Freund Harris, the award honors a local couple for extraordinary contributions to the culture and welfare of the metropolitan St. Louis area.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the Alumni and Friends webpage. Nominations are due by Oct. 31.

Questions? Contact harrisaward@wustl.edu

