THE RECORD

He is turning waste into commodity with DOE grant

By Brandie Jefferson

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $2.3 million grant to a team led by Zhen (Jason) He, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering.

Headshot of Professor He "Jason" Zhen
He

The project, which also includes researchers from Cornell University, Virginia Tech and Argonne National Laboratory, will develop a technology to upgrade the biogas produced from wastewater bioenergy recovery systems into a gas with more than 95% CH4, or methane.

Also known as biomethane or renewable natural gas (RNG), this high-CH4 gas can be used directly as fuel or can be fed into a gas pipeline, turning “waste” into a commodity.

Ultimately, the project aims to deliver a scalable technology that can upgrade current biogas systems, acting as a bridge to push basic research toward further technological development.

In addition to research partners, Anheuser-Busch InBev will be involved in the early stages as an industrial partner.

The research team also includes Fangqiong Ling, an assistant professor, and Benjamin Kumfer, a research assistant professor, both in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at McKelvey Engineering.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Emergency communication test Sept. 20

Flags lowered in respect for memory of Queen Elizabeth

Women’s Society seeks student proposals for funding

Notables

ICTS center launches program for minorities in research

Evaluation of AI for medical imaging: A key requirement for clinical translation

Rogers selected as scholar in emerging leadership program

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

He is turning waste into commodity with DOE grant

Mathematician Stern to advance scientific computing methods

Naseh to assess economic progress of refugees from Afghanistan

The View From Here

09.12.22

08.17.22

08.10.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20