Leading college voting expert to speak at Civic Action Week

Nancy Thomas, a leading expert in voting patterns among college students, will join Chancellor Andrew D. Martin for the discussion “Educating for Democracy in a Time of Division” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Simon Hall at Washington University in St. Louis. Registration is required.

Thomas directs the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education (IDHE) at Tufts University’s Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, which examines student voting rates and conditions at nearly 1,200 U.S. colleges. (A record-breaking 71% of eligible Washington University students voted in the 2020 presidential election according to IDHE data.)

The conversation is one of 16 virtual and in-person events planned for Civic Action Week, an initiative of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.

“Civic Action Week is a tool for students to understand their civic journey, learn more about critical issues and build connections for future work,” said Louis Jones, voter engagement coordinator at the Gephardt Institute.

Other activities include: