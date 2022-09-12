Mathematician Stern to advance scientific computing methods

Stern

Ari Stern, associate professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a three-year $237,648 grant from the National Science Foundation for a project titled “Structure-Preserving Hybrid Finite Element Methods.”

Stern’s work aims to produce new computational methods and improved understanding of current methods for a wide variety of high-value scientific applications, with important ramifications for computational physics and engineering.

