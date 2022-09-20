Media Advisory: Exhibit preview with artist Katharina Grosse

Katharina Grosse, “Untitled,” 2015. Acrylic on canvas. The Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg Collection. © Katharina Grosse / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn. (Photo: Jens Ziehe)

WHO: Artist Katharina Grosse

WHAT: Media preview of “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.”

WHERE: Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis

WHEN: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

Katharina Grosse is internationally celebrated for her large-scale, on-site works that she paints across built and natural environments. But to date, less focus has been placed on her studio practice, which — like her celebrated in situ works — explores and expands the physical properties, material presence, optical effects and aesthetic potentials of color and paint. Every canvas is an organic fragment of something more expansive.

This fall, the Kemper Art Museum, in cooperation with the Kunstmuseum Bern, Switzerland, and the Kunstmuseum Bonn, Germany, will debut “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.” The first major survey to focus on Grosse’s studio-based works, the exhibition will investigate the important role large-scale canvases have played throughout her career.

“Returns, Revisions, Inventions” will open at the Kemper Art Museum Sept. 23, 2022, and remain on view through Jan. 23, 2023. In addition, the museum and German publisher Hatje Cantz will release a bilingual scholarly volume that is the first in-depth study of Grosse’s works on canvas. Featuring scores of rarely seen works and documentary images, the book will serve as both a record of the exhibitions and a larger reference on this key aspect of her practice.

DIRECTIONS AND PARKING: The Kemper Art Museum is located at the east end of Washington University’s Danforth Campus, near the intersection of Skinker and Lindell boulevards. Parking validations will be available for the university’s East End Garage. Entrances to the garage are located on Forsyth Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway, just west of the respective intersections with Skinker.

TOUR AND INTERVIEWS: The preview will feature a brief exhibition tour led by the artist and by the museum’s Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper Director and Chief Curator. To arrange individual interviews afterwards, please contact Liam Otten at 314-874-6331 or Liam_Otten@wustl.edu.