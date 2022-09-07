THE RECORD

New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound

By Laura Schmitt
Headshot of Hong Chen, Associate Professor Biomedical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis
Chen

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis recently invented a technique for generating ultrasound waves that can self-bend, like a rainbow.

Airy beams (named for English scientist George Biddell Airy) are a class of acoustic waves that move on a curved, arch-like trajectory and can auto-focus around obstacles that are directly in the beams’ path, which makes them well suited for ultrasound applications in biomedical imaging, therapy, nondestructive testing and particle manipulation.

However, generating Airy beams in water requires large, expensive equipment, which has limited their broad applications in ultrasound.

Hong Chen, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and of radiation oncology at the School of Medicine, and members of her ultrasound laboratory designed and 3D-printed a flexible and versatile tool known as Airy beam-enabled binary acoustic metasurfaces (AB-BAMs) for ultrasound beam manipulation. They then demonstrated the capability of AB-BAM in water.

They reported their findings Aug. 26 in Physical Review Applied. Read more on the engineering website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

University adopts Handshake to connect students to jobs, internships

CRE2 to offer grants for new, updated courses

University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students

Notables

McKelvey joins Argonne, others, to study urban climate change

University again named to top 100 patent list

Sullivan receives Rising Star Award

Obituaries

Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72

David H. Warren, grant analyst, 66

Wayne T. Hanebrink, former associate dean, 83

Research Wire

New practical method of producing Airy beams could enhance ultrasound

Restoring movement after spinal cord injury focus of new research

Water-based gel to be tested as dressing for diabetic wounds

The View From Here

08.17.22

08.10.22

7.27.22

Washington People

Gwendolyn Patton: A legacy of service

Andrew Jordan: using economics to improve criminal justice

Amy Hauft: The space between abstract and experiential knowledge

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20